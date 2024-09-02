09:19
Population of Osh and Batken regions to be provided with cheap coal

Cheap coal will appear in Osh and Batken regions. The Deputy General Director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise Suyunbek Mamashev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the country’s leadership set the task for the enterprise — to provide the south of the Kyrgyz Republic with affordable solid fuel for the population, and Kyrgyzkomur began development of Urmizan-3 deposit in Batken region and Zagara-2 in Osh region. The investment amounted to $8 million.

Coal from these deposits will be supplied to the population. However, production has not yet begun.

Suyunbek Mamashev explained that some procedures are currently being completed to begin work at the deposits, and the Antimonopoly Regulation Service has to set the price of coal before it is sold.

According to the Deputy General Director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise, it is not yet known when the price will be approved, but he assured that it will be before the start of the autumn-winter period. The company is currently negotiating with private individuals to organize fuel depots with inexpensive coal.

Suyunbek Mamashev assures that in 2024 Kyrgyzkomur organized several fuel depots in these regions, where prices did not rise above 5,000 soms. However, 24.kg news agency received complaints every day that the cost of solid fuel in Batken region reached 13,500 soms per ton.

The Deputy General Director of Kyrgyzkomur State Enterprise promised that later the company would announce the addresses of fuel depots in Batken and Osh regions, where it would be possible to buy inexpensive coal.
