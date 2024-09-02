EREM sports club of Raiymbek Matraimov transferred to Osh City Hall

EREM sports club, previously owned by the family of Raiymbek Matraimov, has been transferred to Osh City Hall. Kloop reported, citing the municipality of the southern capital.

Earlier, the press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) noted that Raiymbek Matraimov’s real estate worth a total of $34,810,500 (3,098,134 billion soms) was transferred to state ownership. According to it, the property illegally obtained by Raiymbek Matraimov and his relatives was transferred to the state. The state committee named the objects that were seized from the family of the former deputy head of the Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the calculations of the head of the SCNS Kamchybek Tashiev, the state intends to take away property worth $200 million from the former customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov, who was found guilty of corruption. Among them are the buildings of EREM sports club in Bishkek and Osh.

On March 25, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, in cooperation with the security services of Azerbaijan, detained Raiymbek Matraimov, who was on the international wanted list, in Baku. His brothers Tilek, Ruslan and Islambek were detained together with him.