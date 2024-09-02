EREM sports club of Raiymbek Matraimov transferred to Osh City Hall

EREM sports club, previously owned by the family of Raiymbek Matraimov, has been transferred to Osh City Hall. Kloop reported, citing the municipality of the southern capital.
Earlier, the press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) noted that Raiymbek Matraimov’s real estate worth a total of $34,810,500 (3,098,134 billion soms) was transferred to state ownership. According to it, the property illegally obtained by Raiymbek Matraimov and his relatives was transferred to the state. The state committee named the objects that were seized from the family of the former deputy head of the Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic.
According to the calculations of the head of the SCNS Kamchybek Tashiev, the state intends to take away property worth $200 million from the former customs officer Raiymbek Matraimov, who was found guilty of corruption. Among them are the buildings of EREM sports club in Bishkek and Osh.
On March 25, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, in cooperation with the security services of Azerbaijan, detained Raiymbek Matraimov, who was on the international wanted list, in Baku. His brothers Tilek, Ruslan and Islambek were detained together with him.
- Raiymbek Matraimov was extradited to Bishkek from Baku on March 26. «It turned out that he is connected with members of a transnational organized crime group from Azerbaijan detained in Kyrgyzstan, who were preparing an assassination attempt on the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the State Committee for National Security noted.
- Raiymbek Matraimov is a defendant in criminal cases initiated under Articles 169 «Illegal deprivation of liberty» and 222 «Money Laundering» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
- On March 27, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek placed Raiymbek Matraimov in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until April 26.
- Raiymbek Matraimov served as deputy head of the State Customs Service from 2015 to 2017. After the change of power in October 2020, he was accused of corruption at customs. The total damage caused by Raiymbek Matraimov in one criminal case alone amounted to 2 billion soms. He compensated for the damage for two months, most of the amount was returned in property — buildings and apartments. He pleaded guilty to corruption. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to a fine of 260,000 soms.
- On January 26, 2024, the SCNS put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. It was reported that in the fall Raiymbek Matraimov could have left Kyrgyzstan for Turkey, and then for Dubai.