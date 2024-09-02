Excursions to new “White House” started in Bishkek

Excursions for citizens to the new building of the presidential administration Yntymak Ordo started today, September 2. Spokesman for the head of state Askat Alagozov reported.

He noted that those wishing can visit Yntymak Ordo from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., presenting an identity document.

Twenty people can enter at a time. They will be registered in a special logbook, and re-entry will not be possible for them. This is due to the large number of people wishing to visit the building.

After 20 people have completed the tour, the next group of 20 people will be allowed into the building. They will be accompanied by a staff member, who will show them the halls.

«You may have to wait for your turn as there may be other visitors. We ask you to take it with understanding,» Askat Alagozov wrote.

The new building of the presidential administration and the Cabinet of Ministers was opened on August 30. Head of State Sadyr Japarov noted that Yntymak Ordo is not only an administrative facility, but also «an architectural symbol of determination and a call for friendship, unanimity and development».