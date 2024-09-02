09:19
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Excursions to new “White House” started in Bishkek

Excursions for citizens to the new building of the presidential administration Yntymak Ordo started today, September 2. Spokesman for the head of state Askat Alagozov reported.

He noted that those wishing can visit Yntymak Ordo from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., presenting an identity document.

Twenty people can enter at a time. They will be registered in a special logbook, and re-entry will not be possible for them. This is due to the large number of people wishing to visit the building.

After 20 people have completed the tour, the next group of 20 people will be allowed into the building. They will be accompanied by a staff member, who will show them the halls.

«You may have to wait for your turn as there may be other visitors. We ask you to take it with understanding,» Askat Alagozov wrote.

The new building of the presidential administration and the Cabinet of Ministers was opened on August 30. Head of State Sadyr Japarov noted that Yntymak Ordo is not only an administrative facility, but also «an architectural symbol of determination and a call for friendship, unanimity and development».
link: https://24.kg./english/303789/
views: 386
Print
Related
Akylbek Japarov holds first staff meeting in new "White House"
President awards companies, Nurdan Oruntayev for construction of White House
Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House"
New "White House" opened in Bishkek
Opening ceremony of new "White House" in Bishkek to take place on August 30
President Sadyr Japarov tells about opening of new "White House"
Construction of new "White House" nearing completion
New "White House": Contractor to get almost 26 hectares of land
Balbak Tulobaev compares fence around White House with Berlin Wall
Dismantling of fence around White House starts in Bishkek
Popular
New "White House" opened in Bishkek New "White House" opened in Bishkek
Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House" Kamchybek Tashiev invites Kyrgyzstanis to visit new "White House"
Oil refinery launched in Kara-Balta city Oil refinery launched in Kara-Balta city
Mandatory marking of tobacco and fuels introduced in Kyrgyzstan from September 1 Mandatory marking of tobacco and fuels introduced in Kyrgyzstan from September 1
3 September, Tuesday
09:17
Insurance payments increase by 10.9 percent — National Statistical Committee Insurance payments increase by 10.9 percent — National...
2 September, Monday
18:05
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
17:53
Excursions to new “White House” started in Bishkek
17:43
Two new kindergartens built in Bishkek
16:52
EREM sports club of Raiymbek Matraimov transferred to Osh City Hall
16:45
Population of Osh and Batken regions to be provided with cheap coal