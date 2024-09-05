17:17
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Kyrgyzstanis are advised to refrain from traveling to Russia without good reason

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation recommends citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who do not have good reasons to enter Russia, temporarily refrain from traveling to its territory.

The diplomatic mission reminded that additional security measures and a regime of enhanced control over the passage of foreign citizens across the state border continue to be in effect in the Russian Federation.

«At the same time, if necessary, citizens of Kyrgyzstan can seek assistance or advice by calling the embassy at the following numbers: +79252855047, +79251155047,» the statement says.

link: https://24.kg./english/304131/
views: 194
Print
Related
Russia ready for talks on Ukraine on the basis of Istanbul agreements
Russian Humanitarian Mission opens Russian language class in Issyk-Kul region
Weapons of Russian enterprises to be demonstrated in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Interior Ministry hands over cars, quadcopters and radio stations to KR
Akylbek Japarov notes good dynamics of Kyrgyzstan-Russia relations
Russia works on ensuring settlements in national currencies with Central Asia
Labor Ministry returns two children from Russia to Kyrgyzstan
Russian Eurasia organization hands over 50 school buses to Kyrgyzstan
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
5 September, Thursday
16:04
Financial Intelligence Service fines commercial bank 61,000 soms Financial Intelligence Service fines commercial bank 61...
15:55
Construction of new unit of City Hospital No. 1 begins in Bishkek
15:40
Russia ready for talks on Ukraine on the basis of Istanbul agreements
14:59
Man stabs his wife and gets in hospital with heart attack in Bishkek
14:09
Tax Service launches electronic service for keeping register of hired employees