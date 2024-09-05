Kyrgyzstanis are advised to refrain from traveling to Russia without good reason

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation recommends citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who do not have good reasons to enter Russia, temporarily refrain from traveling to its territory.
The diplomatic mission reminded that additional security measures and a regime of enhanced control over the passage of foreign citizens across the state border continue to be in effect in the Russian Federation.
«At the same time, if necessary, citizens of Kyrgyzstan can seek assistance or advice by calling the embassy at the following numbers: