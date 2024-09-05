Askar Akayev asks Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to restore his ex-president status

Former leader of Kyrgyzstan Askar Akayev has sent a letter to the Parliament with a request to restore his status of ex-president. The press service of the Parliament confirmed the information.

Earlier, Azattyk reported, citing MP Cholpon Sultanbekova, that the letter from Askar Akayev was received today, September 5.

«The issue will not be immediately included in the agenda. First there will be talks with the factions, their leaders and deputies. After that we will inform when this issue will be put on the agenda,» the MP said.

Recall, Askar Akayev ruled the country from 1990 to 2005. On March 24, 2005, he was overthrown as a result of the so-called tulip revolution against the family, authoritarian and corrupt power. After that, Akayev left the Kyrgyz Republic and has been living in Russia since that time.