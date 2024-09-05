Man stabs his wife and gets in hospital with heart attack in Bishkek

A 57-year-old man stabbed his wife with knife in Bishkek, the press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district reported.

The incident occurred on September 4. The police received a report that a 59-year-old woman was stabbed in the liver in one of the houses on Chimkentskaya Street.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspect. He turned out to be the 57-year-old husband of the victim, who was hospitalized with a heart attack after the incident. Officers of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district took him under guard in the hospital.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Attempted Murder» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing.