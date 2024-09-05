17:17
Construction of new unit of City Hospital No. 1 begins in Bishkek

Construction of a new therapeutic unit of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 has begun in Bishkek. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, an official ceremony of laying the capsule at the construction site took place today, September 5. It was attended by the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, the Chairman of the Kuwaiti Charity Foundation As-Safa Sheikh Mohammad Abdul Rahman Al-Shaya, the management and staff of the hospital.

The construction is planned to be completed by September 2025. The estimated cost of the facility is 80 million soms and will be fully financed by As-Safa Center. Upon completion of the construction work, the foundation will supply the necessary international-class medical equipment, soft and hard inventory.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev expressed gratitude and highly appreciated the contribution of As-Safa Center to the development of the infrastructure of the healthcare system of Kyrgyzstan. «The construction of the new unit of the City Clinical Hospital No. 1 with all the necessary medical equipment will improve the quality of medical care for citizens and improve conditions for patients and employees,» he said.

The Minister recalled that As-Safa Foundation had previously built a two-story building in this hospital. It houses the admissions, consultative and diagnostic departments. It is also planned to open a hemodialysis center building with all the necessary equipment on the basis of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare in the coming days.

The head physician of the medical institution, Akylbek Musayev, said that the buildings of the therapy and angioneurology departments were built in the 1940s. They were closed by decision of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The new 4-story building with a total area of ​​1,530 square meters will include:

  • Basement floor — laboratory (hematology, biochemistry, ELISA), laundry and technical rooms;
  • 1st floor — examination room for scheduled patients, doctors’ offices, ultrasound rooms, ECG, procedure room, sanitary facilities and other necessary technical rooms;
  • 2nd and 3rd floors — department for therapeutic patients, intensive care room with two beds, 17 wards with 36 beds, procedure room, buffet and other necessary technical rooms. All conditions for a full examination will be provided for patients, as well as wards for a full course of treatment.
