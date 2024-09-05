29-story building to be built on site of burnt down Prosecutor General's Office

A 29-story building will be constructed on the site of the burnt down Prosecutor General’s Office in Bishkek. Banners with sketches have appeared on the fence.

Earlier, a pit was dug on this territory, but there was no information about future object. Judging by the photographs, the pit even extended onto Orozbekov Street, narrowing the roadway. In addition, part of the sidewalk along Kievskaya Street is also occupied. People are forced to walk on the lawn.

The City Hall previously promised to provide information about object that would appear on the empty land plot and answer the question about the street, but they never did.

It was earlier reported that a municipal parking lot had been organized on the territory. The municipality then explained that this was a temporary solution until the fate of the site was decided.

The Prosecutor General’s Office building, located at the intersection of Orozbekov and Kievskaya Streets, was burned down during the April events of 2010. In 2013, the then head of the supervisory authority, Aida Salyanova, said that the fire was beneficial to civil servants who had something to hide, since many criminal cases against a number of officials burned down.

The authorities spent many years deciding what to do with the building, and in 2022 it was demolished.

It was announced in December 2022 that the 0.4-hectare plot of land was put up for auction for the right of temporary use (lease period — five years). It was won by Shaako LLC, which offered 6 million soms per year for it. The City Hall entered into an agreement with the company. Under the terms of the agreement, the municipality will receive 10 percent of the area of ​​the premises of the constructed facility. But later, according to its information, the company refused the land plot.