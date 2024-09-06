Consulate General in Chicago discusses export of Kyrgyz products to USA

The Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Chicago visited Arashan company, which exports products from the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

During the visit, Consul General Bolotbek Borbiev got acquainted with the company’s activities and discussed the prospects for increasing the supply of Kyrgyz products to the American market.

During the meeting, problems related to logistics, certification and compliance with American quality standards were also discussed. The Consulate General expressed its readiness to support the company in resolving emerging issues.

Arashan company was founded in 2019 by Kyrgyzstanis Zholdoshbek Beishembek uulu and Azamat Zhumakeyev. Over five years, its range has grown from 3 to 300 items of goods from Kyrgyzstan and other Central Asian countries. The company’s products are presented in more than 700 stores across America and on online platforms covering all U.S. states and Canada.

«This visit emphasizes the importance of supporting domestic business, expanding export opportunities, and also helps strengthen the position of Kyrgyz products in international markets,» the statement says.