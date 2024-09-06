14:35
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Sadyr Japarov signs decree on seeking investment in green economy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on August 29, 2024 that will help attract investment in environmentally friendly energy projects. The Ministry of Economy reported.

According to this document, the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Bank should develop laws that will allow setting tariffs and making payments for electricity in national and foreign currencies.

It is expected that this will make projects in renewable energy and other sectors more attractive to investors and will help develop the country’s energy sector.
link: https://24.kg./english/304223/
views: 221
Print
Related
Investment Agency proposes to improve implementation of PPP projects
Foreign investors pulled record amount of money from China
Investment agreement signed on Bishkekselmash HPP
Akylbek Japarov urges Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassadors to creatively seek investors
Bishkek receives most foreign investment in 2024
Russian investments decrease, Chinese investments grow – Statistical Committee
National Investment Fund: Sadyr Japarov tells why country needs it
National Investment Fund established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and China plan to create joint investment fund
Total climate investments in Central and West Asia - $186 billion
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
6 September, Friday
14:20
Man armed with rebar robs catering outlet in Kara-Balta city Man armed with rebar robs catering outlet in Kara-Balta...
14:09
Mudflows claimed lives of 22 people in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
13:27
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on livestock export
13:20
Human rights organizations call for overturning of decision to liquidate Kloop
12:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys $22 million on foreign exchange market