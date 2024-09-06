More than 20 tons of clothing from Kyrgyzstan detained in Tyumen

Russian customs officers detected more than 20 tons of illegal children’s clothing in a truck traveling from Kyrgyzstan to the city of Tyumen for further sale. The press service of the Tyumen Customs reported.
«Based on the results of the inspection, the goods were recognized as illegally moved across the customs border of the EAEU and seized by the customs authority. The inspected person was offered to exercise the right to customs declaration of goods with the payment of customs duties and taxes established by the current federal law on customs regulation,» Deputy Head of the Tyumen Customs Alexander Voronov said.
The entrepreneur declared the goods and paid customs duties and taxes in the amount of more than 10.2 million rubles. The goods have been returned to the recipient in full.