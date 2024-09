The national teams of Iran and Kyrgyzstan played in the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asia zone in Isfahan. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

The team of Kyrgyzstan lost with a score 1:0.

The national football team of Kyrgyzstan advanced to the third round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asia zone. The team will host Uzbekistan in Bishkek on September 10.