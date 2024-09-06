14:36
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys $22 million on foreign exchange market

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted a reverse currency intervention and bought $22 million at a rate of 84.2 soms. The website of the bank says.

$1.5 million was purchased with settlements on the date of the transaction, $21 million — with settlements on a date different from the date of the transaction.

  • The National Bank has conducted 17 currency interventions since the beginning of 2024. It bought currency 13 times, withdrawing $369.35 million from the market. Five times it sold dollars — a total of $149.95 million.
