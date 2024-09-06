Human rights organizations call for overturning of decision to liquidate Kloop

International human rights organizations have published a joint statement calling on the authorities of Kyrgyzstan to overturn the decision to liquidate Kloop Media.

The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld the decision on liquidation of Kloop Media public foundation. The panel of judges of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic for civil and economic cases made the decision on July 16. The decision of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek on liquidation of the foundation remained unchanged.

«The forced closure of Kloop Media not only silences a crucial voice in Kyrgyzstani society but also signals a continued decline in Kyrgyzstan’s respect for civil and political rights and freedoms of its citizens,» said Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. «This action undermines the public’s right to information and further weakens the foundations of democratic governance in the country.»

As the human rights activists note, the assault on Kloop is part of a broader pattern of media repression in Kyrgyzstan.

In January 2024, police arrested 11 current and former journalists associated with Temirov Live, another investigative outlet, following raids on their homes.

In 2023, the authorities brought cases against Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Kyrgyz service, resulting in the freezing of its bank account and the blocking of its website.

In addition, in January 2024, the office of 24.kg news agency was closed for more than two months pending a spurious criminal investigation opened following a raid and the detention of media editors by the Kyrgyz national security agency.

Numerous other independent media outlets, journalists, and bloggers have also faced increasing pressure, including politically motivated criminal cases, arrests, and prosecution. The websites of various independent news sites have been arbitrarily blocked, creating a chilling effect on free expression throughout the country.

In addition, the organizations share grave concerns that the currently considered legal amendments, which include recriminalizing defamation, could lead to a new wave of violations of the right to freedom of expression.

Kyrgyzstan’s actions against independent media have significant international implications. As a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Kyrgyzstan has a particular obligation to uphold fundamental human rights and freedoms.

However, the forced closure of Kloop and the harassment of other media outlets not only violate Kyrgyzstan’s own constitutional guarantees but also breach its international human rights obligations. From the statement

«The regression in media freedoms tarnishes Kyrgyzstan’s international reputation and raises questions about its commitment to the values UN Human Rights Council members are expected to uphold,» said Brigitte Dufour, director of International Partnership for Human Rights.

Human rights activists call on Kyrgyzstan’s international partners, including the UN, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and bilateral allies, to exert diplomatic pressure on the Kyrgyz government to reverse its repressive course against independent media.

«The Kyrgyz authorities’ move to liquidate the acclaimed independent news organization Kloop Media is yet another sign that the government prefers to silence critics rather than address the issues they raise. This is an unacceptable attack on press freedom. Independent media like Kloop Media are the canary in the mine for civil and political rights; silencing them leaves no doubt about the deterioration of freedom. The Kyrgyz government must reverse its assault on Kloop Media and other critical voices,» says John Stauffer, acting executive director at Civil Rights Defenders.

«We urge the Kyrgyz government to halt its campaign of intimidation and legal persecution against journalists and media outlets, allowing Kloop and all other independent news sources to operate without interference or fear of reprisal,» said Marie Struthers, director of Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Regional Office. «The recent actions against Kloop Media, a beacon of investigative journalism in Kyrgyzstan, represent a grave threat to press freedom and human rights in the region.»

On August 28, 2023 Bishkek prosecutor Emilbek Abdymanapov filed a lawsuit to liquidate Kloop.Media public foundation. The lawsuit, in particular, stated that «most of the publications are of a negative nature, aimed at discrediting representatives of state and municipal bodies», «Kloop.Media publications contain hidden manipulations of the opinion of the society, which are imposed negative processes that do not correspond to reality, and create opposition to any undertakings of the current government».

The prosecutor cited several headlines and materials from Kloop.kg, which, according to the oversight body, are sharply critical of the government.

The prosecutor’s office also accused the public foundation of concealing a large amount of funds. In April 2024, the Oktyabrsky District Court ruled to liquidate Kloop Media public foundation.