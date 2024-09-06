14:36
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on livestock export

Kyrgyzstan has imposed a temporary ban on the export of large and small cattle.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, the veterinary service is temporarily suspending the processing and issuance of permits for the export of large and small cattle and horses to third countries.

The ministry announced the reason — conducting an inventory of the identification of farm animals in the «SIOZH» system.

«This measure is aimed at ensuring accurate accounting of the number of farm animals in the republic, as well as increasing control over compliance with veterinary and sanitary standards. This will improve the quality of services provided to our domestic and international partners,» they said.

It is expected that the inventory will last for 15-20 days, after which the process of processing export permits will be resumed.

«All applications submitted during this period will be processed on a priority basis immediately after the completion of the inventory activities. The resumption of registration and issuance of permits will be announced additionally,» the ministry concluded.
link: https://24.kg./english/304259/
views: 144
Print
Related
Authorities advocate ban on use of religion for political purposes
Kazakhstan bans import of apples and export of gasoline by road
Kyrgyzstan plans to lift ban on egg imports
Officials fined for illegal import of cattle from Uzbekistan
Cattle imports from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan increases fivefold
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of scrap and waste ferrous metals
Kyrgyzstan exported more than 150,000 heads of cattle in 2024
Court extends ban on rallies in center of Bishkek until September 30
Biden imposed temporary ban on asylum for illegal migrants from Mexico
Kyrgyzstan exports more than 100,000 heads of livestock for 5 months
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
6 September, Friday
14:20
Man armed with rebar robs catering outlet in Kara-Balta city Man armed with rebar robs catering outlet in Kara-Balta...
14:09
Mudflows claimed lives of 22 people in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
13:27
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on livestock export
13:20
Human rights organizations call for overturning of decision to liquidate Kloop
12:54
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys $22 million on foreign exchange market