Mudflows claimed lives of 22 people in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Edelbek Kulmatov reported at a meeting of Ata Zhurt parliamentary faction that mudflows claimed the lives of 22 people in 2024.

According to him, 331 mudflows have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the year. They flooded 3,752 houses, 84 social facilities, 411 kilometers of roads and destroyed 29 kilometers of canals. At least 99 houses were recognized as unsafe.

As a result of mudflows, 88 heads of cattle, 174 sheep, 9 horses, 628 heads of poultry died, 126 cars were damaged.

The total damage is estimated at 1,255 billion soms.
