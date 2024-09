Manas International Airport received the first Dash 8 Q400 aircraft for state-owned Asman Airlines.

The Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 is a short-range turboprop aircraft designed to carry up to 80 passengers over a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers.

The aircraft will operate flights throughout Kyrgyzstan, except for Karakol and Naryn, since the airports have not yet been opened there.

The first Bishkek-Osh flight is scheduled for September 27.