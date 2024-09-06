18:01
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Second plane for Asman Airlines to arrive in a month

The second plane for Asman Airlines will arrive in early October 2024. The head of Manas International Airport OJSC Manasbek Samidinov told journalists.

During the meeting of the first aircraft from Canada, he told that another plane would arrive in a month, the third — in May, and the fourth is expected at the end of 2025.

Related news
Manas airport receives first plane from Canada for Asman Airlines
The airline’s first flight for passengers is scheduled for September 27 on Bishkek-Osh route. The ticket price will be 3,100 soms.

Recall, Manas International Airport received the first Dash 8 Q400 plane for Asman Airlines today, September 6. This is a short-range turboprop aircraft designed to carry up to 80 passengers over a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers. It will operate flights to Osh, Batken and Jalal-Abad.
link: https://24.kg./english/304279/
views: 196
Print
Related
Manas airport receives first plane from Canada for Asman Airlines
Второй самолет для Asman Airlines прибудет через месяц
Аэропорт «Манас» принял первый самолет из Канады для Asman Airlines
Asman Airlines successfully completes test flight of its first aircraft
Asman Airlines совершит первый авиаперелет из Бишкека в Ош 27 сентября
Avia Traffic airplane makes emergency landing
New plane purchased by state arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Plane lands on frozen river instead of runway in Yakutia
Plane that took off for Osh from Krasnoyarsk returns to airport
Airbus ready to provide aircraft for domestic flights
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
6 September, Friday
17:50
Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat prices Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat pric...
17:14
Bishkek-Moscow passenger train may start running in 2025
17:03
Two more companies get permission for crypto mining in Kyrgyzstan
16:51
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital named after Recep Tayyip Erdogan
16:44
World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana