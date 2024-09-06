Cabinet is interested in developing relations with Afghanistan - Akylbek Japarov

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov met with the Chargé d’Affaires of Afghanistan in KyrgyzstanNoorullah Amin.

The parties discussed and exchanged views on various areas of further bilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Afghanistan.

Akylbek Japarov said that Kyrgyzstan was interested in development of trade and economic relations with Afghanistan, transport links, joint development of mineral deposits in Afghanistan, cooperation in the energy, industry and agriculture sectors, and active work on promising projects.

Noorullah Amin thanked for the meeting and expressed hope for further partnership.

Earlier it was reported that the Kyrgyz Republic excluded the Taliban from the list of extremist organizations banned in the country. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not give official information about this.