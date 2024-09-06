Law on NGOs: Procedure for keeping register of organizations approved

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a regulation on the procedure for keeping a register of non-profit organizations that perform the functions of a foreign representative and checking their activities.

The regulation is developed in accordance with the Law «On Non-Governmental Organizations», determines the procedure for keeping the register, requirements to the information contained in it, the procedure for checking the activities of such organizations.

The register is an electronic database containing information on non-profit organizations performing the functions of a foreign representative included in it.

The Ministry of Justice is the authorized state body for keeping the register. Applications for inclusion in it shall be submitted to the authorized state body within two months from the date of entry into force of the decree. This will happen in ten days from the date of official publication.

On March 14, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the third reading a bill on «foreign representatives» (analogous to a foreign agent in Russian legislation), officially known as the draft law «On Amendments to the Law «On Non-Commercial Organizations.»

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law on April 2.