18:02
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital named after Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship was named after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which, in recognition of the outstanding contribution of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the strengthening and development of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations, the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship was named after him.

The medical institution is a non-profit organization, the activities of which are aimed at improving the quality of medical and diagnostic work and protecting the health of citizens. Since the opening of the Friendship Hospital, the country’s population has gained access to high-tech types of medical services.

The structure of the medical center includes an emergency medical service, anesthesia, therapeutic, gastroenterology, general surgery, pulmonology, cardiovascular surgery, cardiology departments, as well as a polyclinic and radiology department. In addition to providing medical services to the population, the hospital is also engaged in scientific activities.
link: https://24.kg./english/304311/
views: 138
Print
Related
Construction of new unit of City Hospital No. 1 begins in Bishkek
Turkish state bank Ziraat stops opening accounts in rubles
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey discuss cooperation in scientific and analytical research
10.1 million soms paid to families of killed in helicopter crash in Turkey
Turkey plans to take fingerprints of foreigners entering the country
KSMA to buy CT scanner for educational and medical complex in Batken
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with head of Migration Service of Turkey
Access to Instagram blocked in Turkey
No Kyrgyzstanis among detained in Turkey for prostitution - MFA
Turkey fails to achieve results in grain deal negotiations
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens Kyrgyzstan introduces new requirements for foreign citizens
Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold Russia and China start hiring couriers to pay for goods in gold
President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister President withdraws Saparaliev's candidacy for Natural Resources Minister
Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov Russia is preparing to hold second summit with Central Asian countries — Lavrov
6 September, Friday
17:50
Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat prices Antimonopoly Service comments on increase in meat pric...
17:14
Bishkek-Moscow passenger train may start running in 2025
17:03
Two more companies get permission for crypto mining in Kyrgyzstan
16:51
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital named after Recep Tayyip Erdogan
16:44
World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana