Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital named after Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship was named after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, Sadyr Japarov signed a decree, according to which, in recognition of the outstanding contribution of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the strengthening and development of Kyrgyz-Turkish relations, the Bishkek State Hospital of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship was named after him.

The medical institution is a non-profit organization, the activities of which are aimed at improving the quality of medical and diagnostic work and protecting the health of citizens. Since the opening of the Friendship Hospital, the country’s population has gained access to high-tech types of medical services.

The structure of the medical center includes an emergency medical service, anesthesia, therapeutic, gastroenterology, general surgery, pulmonology, cardiovascular surgery, cardiology departments, as well as a polyclinic and radiology department. In addition to providing medical services to the population, the hospital is also engaged in scientific activities.