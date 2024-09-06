Two more companies get permission for crypto mining in Kyrgyzstan

The Service for Regulation and Supervision of Financial Market has issued a certificate for industrial cryptocurrency mining activities to two more companies — Xiamen Jiasheng Engineering Machinery LLC and Bai Leader LLC.

Recall, revenues from crypto mining taxes to the country’s budget in the first seven months of 2024 decreased by 29.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Companies specializing in crypto mining paid 31 million soms in the first seven months of this year, and the volume of payments for seven months of 2023 was 44.2 million soms.

The crypto mining tax rate is 10 percent of the payment for the electricity used, it also includes VAT and sales tax.

As of early April, according to Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev, 31 cryptocurrency mining farms were registered in Kyrgyzstan.