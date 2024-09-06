Bishkek-Moscow passenger train may start running in 2025

Resumption of the international passenger train service on Bishkek-Moscow route is planned for 2025. The press service of the Ministry of Transport reported.

The ministry recalled that the international passenger train from Bishkek to Moscow did not run after the introduction of COVID restrictions. After the pandemic, rail services to Samara (Russia) were resumed.

«After the pandemic, a large-scale reconstruction of the Moscow railway junction began and passenger trains to the capital of the Russian Federation were temporarily suspended not only in the Kyrgyz Republic, but also in other CIS countries,» the Ministry of Transport noted and added that the resumption of international passenger service Bishkek-Moscow is planned in the new train schedule for 2025.