Finance Ministry proposes new mechanism for issuing government treasury bonds

Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Baketaev met with representatives of commercial banks to discuss new financial instruments aimed at supporting state programs. The Ministry of Finance reported.

During the meeting, he presented a mechanism for issuing government treasury bonds (GTB), which involves direct financing of construction, major repairs and reconstruction of facilities.

According to the minister, 10 billion soms were allocated for these purposes in 2023, and 15 billion soms — in 2024.

In addition, the participants discussed the introduction of a currency exchange mechanism (swap operations) to optimize currency risks and manage liabilities. Since the beginning of 2023, the volume of swap operations has reached $78.34 million, of which $44.34 million were carried out in 2023, and $34 million — for 10 months of 2024.
