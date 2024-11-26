Supreme Court Chairman tells about corruption in Justice Affairs Council

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan Mederbek Satyev visited the Council for Justice Affairs. The press service of the department reported.

It should be noted that the Council for Justice Affairs is an independent collegial body. Its task is to select candidates for vacant positions of judges of the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court and local courts, and then recommend them for appointment.

At the meeting, Mederbek Satyev asked the Chairperson of the Council, Elmira Baryktabasova, whether there is corruption in the collegial body. She replied that there was not.

«I received information about each member of the Council. Are you working on this? There are talks among the population that the most corrupt body in the judicial system is the Council for Justice Affairs. Do you know about this?» Mederbek Satyev asked.

Elmira Baryktabasova answered in the affirmative.

In order to eliminate corruption, it is necessary to digitalize the process of selection of candidates for judicial positions and create a personnel reserve, members of the Council for Justice Affairs believe.

Earlier, the head of the Supreme Court, Mederbek Satyev, visited the judicial department and reprimanded employees for not complying with the dress code and being late.