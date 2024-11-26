14:16
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms

The volume of lending in the banking sector of the Kyrgyz Republic continues to grow. According to the results of 10 months of 2024, the loan portfolio of commercial banks increased by 22 percent. The Deputy Chairman of the National Bank Azat Kozubekov reported.

Loans in national currency demonstrated the largest increase, having grown by 24.4 percent.

The growth in consumer lending has a significant impact on domestic demand. This became possible due to the stability of key indicators of the banking sector, as well as the sufficient resource base of banks, allowing them to continue active lending to the economy.

In addition, the net inflow of money transfers into the country increased by 25.1 percent, which also supports financial activity within the country.

Recall, the National Bank decided to keep the key rate at 9 percent.
