State Construction Agency tells about renovation program

Construction companies will negotiate with residents of houses over purchase of the land plots. The head of the State Construction Agency, Nurdan Oruntaev, said at a press conference.

According to the new renovation program, objects without foundations will be demolished.

«During the Soviet era, more than 1,500 high-rise houses were put into operation and are listed in the State Construction Agency’s registry. There are houses that were built before the 1970s. We assume that first of all objects without foundations will be demolished. High-tech structures will be built in their place. We have acquired modern American programs for construction of these buildings,» Oruntaev explained.

Nurdan Oruntaev told about the mechanisms of the new program for demolition of old houses.

«We need to provide two options: one involving investments and the other involving the state budget. For example, an investor comes and wants to buy a plot of land under the renovation program. He or she applies to the relevant authority and is given the opportunity to buy it. The investor then negotiates with the residents, who should remain satisfied. This means purchasing the property at market value or offering alternative conditions. Afterwards, the old building is demolished, and a new house is built in its place,» he said.
