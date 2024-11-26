Nurdan Oruntaev: The state will not force to demolish old houses

The state will not force to demolish old houses under the renovation program. The head of the State Construction Agency Nurdan Oruntaev said at a press conference.

He noted that a law will be adopted, which will take into account the interests of citizens.

No one will encroach on private property. We intend to make everything mutually beneficial for both sides. Head of the State Construction Agency Nurdan Oruntaev

Nurdan Oruntaev commented on the demolition of historical sites.

«Developers have to obtain permits through state agencies to demolish certain buildings. It all depends on how the building is looked after. For example, the building of the Ministry of Culture, which is being looked after. It was built back in the 1930s,» the official added.

The head of the State Construction Agency said that many citizens were against the city authorities taking care of their houses.

«When we wanted to paint the facades of houses, people were against it. For example, in the center of the capital we insulated balconies for free and increased the value of their apartments. There are three 9-story buildings along Masaliev Avenue that we wanted to renovate and paint murals, people came out and spoke out against it. They said it was private property. As it turned out, they are renting out these spaces for advertising. I’m sure that most of the apartments there have been renovated. In other countries, for example, in Tashkent, the facades of houses are repaired at the state level,» he explained.