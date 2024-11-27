00:05
USD 86.80
EUR 91.27
RUB 0.81
English

Police detain suspect in thefts from payment terminals

A 30-year-old man suspected of a series of thefts from payment terminals has been detained in Issyk-Ata district. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On November 9, at about 7.30 a.m., an unknown person stole 340,633 soms from a payment terminal in one of the supermarkets in Novopokrovka village. This was reported to the police. A case has been opened under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Two more people filed similar statements with the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district. Law enforcement officers managed to identify the suspect and detain him. He turned out to be 30-year-old A.K., who was placed in a pre-trial detention center. The investigation continues.

It was found out that the man had experience working with payment terminals and knew that they have weak points, that is, special technical holes, with the help of which the terminal can be opened.
link: https://24.kg./english/312396/
views: 297
Print
Related
Man detained in Tokmak for beating his wife
Police officers detained for taking bribes in Nookat
Threats against Kamchybek Tashiev: Author of letter detained
Former MP Kanat Isaev placed in SCNS pretrial detention center
Head of Veterinary Service detained while taking $1,500 bribe
Security services detain former MP Kanat Isaev
Detention of blogger Adyl Akzhol uulu extended again
Man suspected of beating his disabled son and wife
One of leaders of Seventh-day Adventist Church detained in Bishkek
Woman beaten to death in Bishkek, suspect detained
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials Sadyr Japarov reprimands Akylbek Japarov and number of government officials
Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards Banks in Europe and Asia stop servicing Gazprombank's UnionPay cards
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Kyrgyzstan cancels fees for money transfers via mobile applications Kyrgyzstan cancels fees for money transfers via mobile applications
27 November, Wednesday
16:51
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev wants to appoint chief physicians of hospitals himself Alymkadyr Beishenaliev wants to appoint chief physician...
16:28
Health Ministry purchases equipment for liver transplant operations
15:57
Emergencies Ministry to limit livestock grazing and impose fines
15:47
Cabinet proposes to name highest peak in Talas region Bakai-Ata
15:03
Two floating solar power plants to be built at Toktogul HPP