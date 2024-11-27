Police detain suspect in thefts from payment terminals

A 30-year-old man suspected of a series of thefts from payment terminals has been detained in Issyk-Ata district. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On November 9, at about 7.30 a.m., an unknown person stole 340,633 soms from a payment terminal in one of the supermarkets in Novopokrovka village. This was reported to the police. A case has been opened under the article «Theft» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Two more people filed similar statements with the Department of Internal Affairs of Issyk-Ata district. Law enforcement officers managed to identify the suspect and detain him. He turned out to be 30-year-old A.K., who was placed in a pre-trial detention center. The investigation continues.

It was found out that the man had experience working with payment terminals and knew that they have weak points, that is, special technical holes, with the help of which the terminal can be opened.