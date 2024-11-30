Delhi – Bishkek – Delhi flight to be launched from February 15, 2025

Bishkek — Delhi flight will be operated starting from February 15, 2025. Manas International Airport reported.

The head of the company Manasbek Samidinov met with the Vice President of IndiGo airline to discuss the opening of new flights between Kyrgyzstan and India to improve logistics and develop tourism and business cooperation.

The parties agreed to launch a new Delhi — Bishkek — Delhi route from February 15, 2025. This will increase the tourist flow and strengthen cultural, educational and economic ties between the two countries.