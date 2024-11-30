16:33
USD 86.80
EUR 91.76
RUB 0.80
English

Head of Yakutia proposes to hold Children of Asia street games in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the head of Yakutia Aisen Nikolayev.

He emphasized the importance of the visit for strengthening relations between Kyrgyzstan and Yakutia, noting common cultural and historical ties, as well as strategic partnership with Russia. He also stressed the success of cultural and sporting events, such as the tour of the Opera and Ballet Theater of the Republic of Sakha and the World Championship in Khapsagay, expressing hope for the upcoming Mas-Wrestling Championship.

Sadyr Japarov paid special attention to the development of trade and economic cooperation, attracting investment and creation of joint ventures. In this regard, he proposed to organize an exchange of business missions and also noted the tourism potential of both sides.

The President emphasized the importance of the figure of Maxim Ammosov, whose name was immortalized by a monument in Bishkek, and expressed gratitude for honoring of the legacy of Chingiz Aitmatov in Yakutia. He outlined plans to hold the Days of Yakutia’s Culture in Kyrgyzstan in 2025.

Aisen Nikolayev noted that it was his first visit to Kyrgyzstan, and emphasized that Yakutia highly values ​​the opportunities for developing cooperation. According to him, an increase in trade turnover between the regions has been already registered, and the leadership of Yakutia intends to actively assist businesses and enterprises in establishing closer ties with the Kyrgyz side.

He proposed holding the Children of Asia street games in Kyrgyzstan in 2026, emphasizing that this event will become a symbol of friendship and will make a significant contribution to the development of sports interaction.
link: https://24.kg./english/312692/
views: 281
Print
Related
Head of Yakutia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Yakutia starts deliveries of gasoline fraction to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov commends First Deputy Chairman of State Assembly of Yakutia
Chancellery of Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia to be opened in Yakutia
Events in Yakutsk. Court sentences Kyrgyzstani to 14 years in prison for rape
Situation of Kyrgyzstanis in Yakutia under constant control
Kyrgyz diaspora to complain to Vladimir Putin of head of Yakutia
Head of Yakutia announces Year without Migrants
Speaker of Parliament asks Russian Ambassador to protect Kyrgyzstanis in Yakutia
Events in Yakutia. Representatives of Kyrgyz Diaspora call for tolerance
Popular
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods
New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed
30 November, Saturday
15:50
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience o...
14:19
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
14:11
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
14:06
Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, sentenced to 20 years in prison
14:01
Judge who acquitted defendants in Kempir-Abad case resigns