Over 17,000 Tajik migrants deported from Russia in 2024

Over 17,000 Tajik migrants were deported from Russia in the first ten months of 2024. These statistics were provided by the country’s authorities.

In the first half of the year, 17,100 citizens of Tajikistan were expelled from the Russian Federation for various violations, the Ministry of Labor and Employment reported.

«These are official statistics, but the real figures may be significantly higher,» the ministry noted.

Aslam Shamsiddin, a representative of the Labor and Employment Agency, clarified that the figures include migrants, who returned through the airports of Dushanbe, Khujand and Bokhtar. The labor inspectorate is responsible for control over this category of citizens. He reported that over the first nine months of the year, over 2,300 citizens deported from Russia applied to the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Employment of Tajikistan for employment. However, only 595 of them managed to find job.