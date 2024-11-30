Road accidents involving buses: Bishkek Mayor reprimands, dismisses employees

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev reprimanded a number of employees of Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise. He held a meeting and heard information from the heads of specialized structures.

Director of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development Ulanbek Beishenbaev provided information on the number of road accidents involving municipal buses.

For 10 months of 2024, at least 329 road accidents were recorded, 169 of them occurred through the fault of municipal bus drivers, 160 cases were caused by the second party.

The head of the city reprimanded the deputy director of rolling stock operation, chief engineers, heads of motorcades and production, all foremen, control mechanics, column mechanics and foremen.

Heads of a number of departments were severely reprimanded.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev fired the head of the Traffic Safety Department Asanov and the head of the fifth motorcade Kozhogeldiev.

At least 24 drivers will be fired for repeated gross violations of the traffic rules.

Instructions were given to strengthen the work on digitalization of municipal buses and prevention of traffic violations.

«There is no need to report on the results of road accidents here, but be proactive. It is necessary to step up preventive work,» the mayor said.

Instructions were given to regularly test drivers and, if they do not confirm their knowledge, fire them.