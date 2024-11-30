16:34
USD 86.80
EUR 91.76
RUB 0.80
English

Road accidents involving buses: Bishkek Mayor reprimands, dismisses employees

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev reprimanded a number of employees of Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise. He held a meeting and heard information from the heads of specialized structures.

Director of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development Ulanbek Beishenbaev provided information on the number of road accidents involving municipal buses.

For 10 months of 2024, at least 329 road accidents were recorded, 169 of them occurred through the fault of municipal bus drivers, 160 cases were caused by the second party.

The head of the city reprimanded the deputy director of rolling stock operation, chief engineers, heads of motorcades and production, all foremen, control mechanics, column mechanics and foremen.

Heads of a number of departments were severely reprimanded.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev fired the head of the Traffic Safety Department Asanov and the head of the fifth motorcade Kozhogeldiev.

At least 24 drivers will be fired for repeated gross violations of the traffic rules.

Instructions were given to strengthen the work on digitalization of municipal buses and prevention of traffic violations.

«There is no need to report on the results of road accidents here, but be proactive. It is necessary to step up preventive work,» the mayor said.

Instructions were given to regularly test drivers and, if they do not confirm their knowledge, fire them.
link: https://24.kg./english/312702/
views: 176
Print
Related
Sentence of Kyrgyzstani for fatal accident upheld in Russia
Road accident involving bus occurs in Bishkek, injured reported
Bishkek Mayor and EBRD delegation discuss purchase of buses
New bus route to temporary bus station launched in Bishkek
New buses from Turkey to arrive in Bishkek
Purchase of buses for Bishkek postponed until 2026
17-year-old Kyrgyzstani hit by car in St. Petersburg, she is in coma
Free buses for schoolchildren to start running in Osh city
Teenager dies in hospital after hit and run in Bishkek
Bus crashes into students and parents outside school in China, killing 11
Popular
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 314 billion soms
Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms Deposit base of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 567.9 billion soms
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over quality of imported goods
New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed
30 November, Saturday
15:50
Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience of Uzbek jewelers Kyrgyzaltyn plans to adopt innovations and experience o...
14:19
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
14:11
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched
14:06
Kadyr Dosonov, known as Dzhengo, sentenced to 20 years in prison
14:01
Judge who acquitted defendants in Kempir-Abad case resigns