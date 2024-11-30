16:34
Judge who acquitted defendants in Kempir-Abad case resigns

Judge of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek Marat Sydykov, who acquitted defendants in the Kempir-Abad case, has resigned. Own sources reported.

It is known that he wrote a letter of resignation at his own free will.

Marat Sydykov considered a high-profile criminal case against a group of politicians and activists, who spoke out in support of Kempir-Aabd reservoir.

Prosecutors asked for 20 years in prison for all defendants. On June 14, Marat Sydykov acquitted everyone due to the lack of corpus delicti.

Marat Sydykov also presided over the trial of Melis Aspekov, a former associate of President Sadyr Japarov. He found him guilty and sentenced him to seven years in a general regime colony.

Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extorting $250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise in early January 2021. According to investigators, they, posing as close associates of Sadyr Japarov, threatened to conduct an inspection of the state enterprise by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and organize rallies against the management.

The judge Marat Sydykov also considered the case against a human rights activist Aziza Abdirasulova, whom the police accused of petty hooliganism. He dismissed the case by the court decision.

Marat Sydykov considered another no less high-profile case — the murder of the brother of former Prosecutor General Aida Salyanova, Ulan Salyanov. According to the verdict, the accused Asanemir Abykulov was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Ermek Osmonkulov — to 18 years in prison.
