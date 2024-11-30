16:34
Yandex.Taxi office in Bishkek searched

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) conducted searches in the offices of Yandex.Taxi Corp. and its partners on November 29, 2024 as part of a criminal investigation into tax evasion on an especially large scale. The state committee reported.

The company and its partners, despite measures taken by the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy, unreasonably inflated interest rates for taxi drivers, which led to an artificial increase in the cost of services.

Work is currently underway to identify the perpetrators and bring them to criminal responsibility.

The SCNS reminds entrepreneurs of the inadmissibility of inflating prices for services, which violates the laws of Kyrgyzstan and the interests of citizens.
