Elections to local councils: 42 percent of total number of deputies are women

At least 42 percent of the total number of deputies elected to local councils are women. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The indicator in the field of gender equality has been achieved.

The CEC informs that 6,384 deputies were elected in 33 city and 231 rural councils. At least 2,538 (39.75 percent) of them are women.

In city councils, 290 out of 993 deputies are women (29 percent), in rural councils — 2,248 out of 5,391 elected deputies are women (42 percent).

The share of female deputies in local councils has been steadily growing since 2019. If in 2019 there were only 9 percent, then by 2021 this figure increased to 38 percent. In the elections on November 17, 2024, it reached 42 percent, the CEC added.