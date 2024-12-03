Nurbek Bukuev appointed Director of National Oncology and Hematology Center

Nurbek Bukuev has been appointed the Director of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology.

Previously, he held the position of head of the gynecological department of the center.

Recall, the Director of the Oncology Center Baktygul Sultangazieva was dismissed from her post in November. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova complained about her to the head of the Ministry of Health. MP Aida Isatbek kyzy also expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the director of the center and asked representatives of the ministry to control her work. She has been the director of the center since 2021.

Nurbek Bukuev was born in 1982. He is an oncogynecologist, associate professor of the Department of Oncology and Radiation Therapy of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University named after Boris Yeltsyn.