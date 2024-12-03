21:19
USD 86.80
EUR 91.36
RUB 0.81
English

Nurbek Bukuev appointed Director of National Oncology and Hematology Center

Nurbek Bukuev has been appointed the Director of the National Center of Oncology and Hematology.

Previously, he held the position of head of the gynecological department of the center.

Recall, the Director of the Oncology Center Baktygul Sultangazieva was dismissed from her post in November. Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova complained about her to the head of the Ministry of Health. MP Aida Isatbek kyzy also expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the director of the center and asked representatives of the ministry to control her work. She has been the director of the center since 2021.

Nurbek Bukuev was born in 1982. He is an oncogynecologist, associate professor of the Department of Oncology and Radiation Therapy of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University named after Boris Yeltsyn.
link: https://24.kg./english/312978/
views: 226
Print
Related
Almaz Kulmatov appointed editor-in-chief of Kyrgyz Tuusu newspaper
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev wants to appoint chief physicians of hospitals himself
New Deputy Director of State Commission for Religious Affairs appointed
Nurbek Izabekov reappointed head coach of national team
Rakhat Zhusumambetova appointed Deputy Minister of Digital Development
New Deputy Director of State Agency for Vehicles Registration appointed
Aziz Biymyrza uulu appointed President of Manas National Academy
Nadira Dzhusupbekova reappointed as Deputy Minister of Education and Science
Mukhtar Abdukhamitov appointed new mayor of Razzakov town
New Chief of Staff appointed at Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
3 December, Tuesday
17:53
Parliament deputies discuss situation of migrants with State Duma colleagues Parliament deputies discuss situation of migrants with...
17:35
Kumtor Gold Company provides food packages for people with disabilities
17:17
Beating of children in kindergarten in Suzak: Criminal case opened
17:00
Arrest of ex-speaker of Parliament Kanatbek Isaev extended
16:47
SCNS officers confiscate unregistered phones from sellers in TsUM