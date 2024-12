Officers of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) sealed off TsUM (Central Department Store) in Bishkek today, December 3. 24.kg news agency journalist reported from the scene.

Alpha special forces servicemen worked in the building. Unregistered mobile phones were confiscated from the sellers for inspection. Searches were conducted on the first floor of the Central Department Store and in the basement.

TsUM is currently operating as usual.