Beating of children in kindergarten in Suzak: Criminal case opened

The Prosecutor’s Office of Jalal-Abad region has opened a criminal case on the fact of cruel treatment of children in kindergarten No. 1 Kenzhetai. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

According to it, employees of the preschool institution did not properly fulfill their duties, beat the children, and, despite repeated appeals from parents to the director, no appropriate measures were taken.

Inspection revealed that the responsible employees of the kindergarten systematically collected money from parents and employees, grossly violating the requirements of the presidential decree of May 26, 2023.

A criminal case has been opened under Articles 187 «Failure to fulfill duties on education of a child», 337 «Abuse of office» and 348 «Negligence» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The case has been sent to the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region for investigation.

A video of beating of children in a kindergarten in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region was posted on December 2. The video shows teachers hitting two- and three-year-old children in the face and back. The children want to leave the room and are crying.
