Eurasian Development Bank invested $266 million in Kyrgyzstan since 2011

Since its foundation in 2006, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has invested $7.7 billion in the economies of Central Asian countries. About $4 billion of this amount was invested over the past three years. Deputy Chairman of the Bank’s Management Board Ruslan Dalenov said at an international press conference.

The main areas of financing include industry ($2 billion), infrastructure ($1.8 billion), energy ($1.6 billion), transport ($1 billion), and the agro-industrial complex ($600 million). In addition to investments, the bank has allocated grants for technical assistance in the amount of $13.4 million.
