Large-scale mobile phone smuggling scheme uncovered in Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has uncovered a large-scale mobile phone smuggling scheme. The SCNS press center reported.

According to it, some importers established contacts with border guards and other government officials in order to illegally import expensive smartphones of well-known brands. In this way, they evaded payment of customs duties, and registered the devices to people who had nothing to do with business, both citizens of Kyrgyzstan and foreigners.

The border guards provided the passport details of the people to whom the phones were registered. As a result of the illegal activity, the state budget lost more than 100 million soms.

The press center reported that as part of the investigation of the case, searches were conducted in shopping centers and stores in Bishkek and Osh on December 3, 2024, where unregistered mobile devices were seized.
