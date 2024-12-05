22:28
Exchange of experience with Russia: UAVs to be used to combat drug crime

A delegation of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs visited Kyrgyzstan for a working visit as part of providing organizational assistance and exchanging experience with the service for combating illegal drug trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. The website of the law enforcement agency of the Russian Federation reports.

Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Drug Control Sergei Savochkin and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurbek Abdiev discussed issues of cooperation in combating international drug trafficking, as well as aspects of operational-search and preventive activities. Expanding the exchange of experience between law enforcement agencies of Russia and Kyrgyzstan in the field of drug control was recognized as key to ensuring security both in these countries and in the Central Asian region as a whole.

Sergei Savochkin emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation. He noted that the implementation of the agreement between the agencies is an important area of ​​cooperation and is already having a positive effect on the drug situation in the region.

They also discussed issues of international cooperation in the field of combating drug crime and drug prevention.

Representatives of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs got acquainted with the activities of the service for combating illegal drug trafficking of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. They visited the forensic and canine centers, as well as territorial drug control units, where they demonstrated the possibilities of using unmanned aerial vehicles in the fight against drug crime.
link: https://24.kg./english/313249/
views: 241
