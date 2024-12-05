22:28
European Investment Bank is offered participation in Kambar-Ata 1 project

At a meeting with the Vice President of the European Investment Bank Kyriacos Kakouris, the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, offered him joint implementation of Kambar-Ata HPP 1 project. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«The experience of successful implementation of CASA 1000 project demonstrates the ability of international financial institutions to consolidate their efforts and achieve significant results. This positive experience will be useful in the implementation of the largest energy project in the history of independent Kyrgyzstan — the construction of Kambar-Ata HPP 1. Considering its strategic importance for the development of the energy sector, reducing dependence on electricity imports and ensuring an environmentally friendly future, we invite you to active cooperation and joint implementation of the project,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Vice President of the European Investment Bank Kyriacos Kakouris expressed readiness to further develop cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and said that the bank highly values ​​large-scale regional projects, including the construction of Kambarata HPP 1 and projects in the transport sector.
