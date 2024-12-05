22:28
Air temperature in Bishkek to drop to -15

Kyrgyzhydromet has issued a weather alert for December 8-9.

According to weather forecasters, unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on these days. Snow is expected in most part of the territory, heavy precipitations — in some places of Chui, Jalal-Abad, and Issyk-Kul regions. Wet snow may stick to wires and trees. Fog is expected in some areas. Packed snow, icy roads, and snowdrifts are expected in mountainous areas. In some areas, the west wind will increase to 15-20 meters per second.

Frosts down to −15 degrees Celsius are predicted in Bishkek.

According to the weather forecast, December 6 will be sunny, +3 ... +5 during the day, −3 ... −5 at night,

  • December 7 — no precipitations, +1 ... +3 during the day, −3 ... −5 at night,
  • December 8 — snowfall, +2 ... +4 during the day, −5 ... −7 at night,
  • December 9 — snowfall at night, cloudy during the day, −4 ... −6 during the day, −9 ... −11 at night,
  • December 10 — no precipitations, cloudy, −5 ... −7 during the day, −12 ... −14 at night,
  • December 11 — sunny, −4 ... −6 during the day, −13 ... −15 at night,
  • December 12 — no precipitations, −1 ... −3 during the day, −9 ... −11 at night.
