Cabinet of Ministers does not support initiative on mass renaming of villages

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan does not support the initiative of MP Zhanar Akayev on mass renaming of villages. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov posted on X (former Twitter).

According to him, preservation of historical toponymy is an integral part of the national identity and multinational heritage, which «we are obliged to preserve for future generations».

Кабинет Министров не поддерживает инициативу уважаемого депутата Жанара Акаева о массовом переименовании сел. Сохранение исторической топонимики – это неотъемлемая часть нашей национальной идентичности и многонационального наследия, которое мы обязаны беречь для будущих… pic.twitter.com/FeVjlyd9DV — Edil Baisalov (@baisalov) December 5, 2024

At the meeting of the Parliament Zhanar Akayev listed villages with Russian names in Chui region and asked the Cabinet to rename them in 2025.