Customs officers detained in Osh region for extortion

Security services detained a number of Customs Service employees in Osh region.

On December 4, as part of a previously initiated criminal case under the article «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, Customs Service employees for Kara-Suu district of Osh region were detained. It turned out that they regularly extorted money from participants in foreign economic activity for accelerating the customs clearance procedure and concealing the identified violations of customs legislation.

Thus, two chief inspectors of BOS, two senior inspectors, chief inspector of the Osh customs, chief inspector of Mega Logistics and an operator acting as an intermediary were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.

Relevant investigative and operational measures are being carried out to identify other persons involved in this crime.
