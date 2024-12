The Buddhist International Film Festival has ended in Tuva. The short film «Earth» by Kyrgyz director Aliman Toktogulova was awarded a special prize. VKontakte group of the film festival reports.

The film tells the story of a guy named Elchin, who, at the request of his grandfather, goes to Uzbekistan to bring earth from there. But he is not told that he should have kept the Kokand Khanate in mind. Elchin copes with his grandfather’s request, but life presents unusual twists and turns.

The Buddhist International Film Festival has been held since 2022 with the support of the regional government and the Kamby Lama of the Republic of Tuva.