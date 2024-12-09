15:23
USD 86.80
EUR 91.85
RUB 0.85
English

International Anti-Corruption Day: Sadyr Japarov addresses Kyrgyzstanis

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov addressed the people on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day. His press service reported.

According to the head of state, the fight against corruption is one of the priority areas of state policy in Kyrgyzstan. In recent years, a significant step has been made to increase the transparency of government agencies. The e-government system is developing, where services are provided without intermediaries, and information becomes accessible and understandable to every citizen. In addition, work is actively underway to reform law enforcement agencies, strengthen the independence of the judicial system and ensure fairness in the consideration of corruption-related cases.

«Corruption is not only a problem of government agencies, but of the whole society. No government agency or organization can defeat corruption without the participation of every citizen in the fight against it. We should strive to form respect for the law and commitment to the principles of honesty in the younger generation. This year, my decree approved the State Strategy for Combating Corruption in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025-2030 in order to strengthen the fight against corruption, apply effective mechanisms for preventing corruption, improve anti-corruption legislation, and implement a set of measures on a systemic basis aimed at achieving stable results in minimizing corruption in the country.

Dear compatriots! Corruption is a challenge that requires our joint efforts. I am confident that our people are able to cope with it and build a future free from corruption, where honesty, legality and justice are valued,» the address says.

Sadyr Japarov thanked everyone who actively supports efforts to combat corruption, who by their example contributes to changing the situation in the republic.
link: https://24.kg./english/313573/
views: 143
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev announces amount of money returned to state from corruption
Kamchybek Tashiev announces detention of ambassador accused of corruption
Prosecutor General discusses fight against corruption with Tajik colleagues
Corruption scheme involving Uchkun printing house employees revealed
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to imprison all corrupt officials
President Sadyr Japarov about fight against corrupt officials
Deputy Head of State Tax Service detained on suspicion of corruption
Education Ministry continues corruption. Deputy tells about collection of money
State anti-corruption strategy submitted for public discussion
Many corrupt officials will be behind bars by the end of the year – Tashiev
Popular
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
9 December, Monday
15:21
Switzerland ready to allocate $20 million for water supply project in Kyrgyzstan Switzerland ready to allocate $20 million for water sup...
15:13
Fellow villagers ask to release Imamidin Tashov under house arrest
15:04
Investments in fixed capital in energy sector of Kyrgyzstan are growing — EEC
14:29
Kyrgyz officials to be able to study in Japan: President ratifies exchange notes
14:18
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate for 11 months of 2024 reaches 9 percent