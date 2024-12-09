Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth rate for 11 months of 2024 reaches 9 percent

The economy of Kyrgyzstan demonstrates steady growth. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov said, presenting the results of the country’s social and economic development for January-November 2024.

«For 11 months of 2024, we not only maintained, but also accelerated the pace of development, strengthening macroeconomic stability and laying a solid foundation for future growth,» he noted at a staff meeting in the presidential administration.

According to preliminary data from the National Statistical Committee, the GDP for January-November of this year amounted to 1,225.9 trillion soms, and the real growth rate reached 9 percent compared to the same period last year at 4.4 percent. Excluding enterprises developing Kumtor mine, the GDP amounted to 1,159.81 trillion soms, and the growth rate — 10.3 percent.

The main drivers of growth were a significant increase in industrial production and the development of the agro-industrial sector. A significant contribution was also made by the growth of exports and an increase in investment volumes.

The average monthly salary reached 36,000 soms with a growth rate of 12 percent.