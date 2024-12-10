11:21
USD 86.80
EUR 91.71
RUB 0.87
English

“Single Permit” document to replace work visas for foreigners – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan is launching a «Single Permit» from January 1, 2025 within the framework of a pilot project.

According to the ministry, the «Single Permit» will replace the usual work permit and a work visa of the Kyrgyz Republic by providing services based on the «Single Window» principle.

From January 1, 2025, a foreign worker or his employer will be able to apply through «Electronic Visa» portal (www.evisa.e-gov.kg) immediately for the «Single Permit» without the need for separate registration of a quota for foreign labor and then a work visa.

«By combining the multi-step procedure into one single permit document, the timeframe of the entire procedure for issuing a permit document to a foreign worker is reduced to seven working days. Along with the launch of the pilot project, the commission review of the issue of distributing quotas for attracting foreign labor is abolished. Accordingly, employers have the opportunity to directly apply for the «Single Permit» for a particular foreign worker,» the statement says.

Payment for the «Single Permit» is charged when filing an application, which includes a single amount of the cost of a work visa and a one-year work permit.

In addition, in order to increase the responsibility of the inviting party and ensure the legality of the foreigner’s stay on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, the employer has to pay the amount of non-refundable guarantee fee.
link: https://24.kg./english/313664/
views: 131
Print
Related
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Armed foreigners steal 4.5 million rubles from man in Bishkek
Pregnant foreign women need to pay for Compulsory Medical Insurance in KR
Foreigners participating in mass brawl in Bishkek detained
Foreigners get into fight in Bishkek
Kazakhstan introduces Neo Nomad visa for foreigners working remotely
New passport control rules for foreigners to be introduced at Moscow airports
Foreigners detained for money laundering in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers to optimize processing of documents for foreign students
Children of foreigners born in Kyrgyzstan not be granted local citizenship
Popular
National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking National Bank and NIBAF train over 300 specialists in Islamic banking
Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks Police again urge foreign students to avoid late-night walks
Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched Direct flights from Bishkek to Thailand launched
Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday Chinese leader Xi Jinping congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his birthday
10 December, Tuesday
10:48
Situation in Syria: MFA recommends Kyrgyzstanis to leave country Situation in Syria: MFA recommends Kyrgyzstanis to leav...
10:34
Kurultai 2024: Delegates from all regions of country elected in Kyrgyzstan
10:21
“Single Permit” document to replace work visas for foreigners – MFA
10:03
Young Kyrgyz gymnast wins gold at tournament in Italy
09:55
Case against Kamchi Kolbaev's mother: City Court upholds verdict
9 December, Monday
17:49
Kyrgyzstan to draw up commercial proposal for supply of nuts to Turkey
17:36
Over 7,300 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week
17:28
Legal Aid Office opened in Kadamdzhai to expand access to justice
16:26
National Bank intends to strengthen measures against fraud in banking sector